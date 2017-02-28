

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc. (STJ.L), a wealth management group, reported that its IFRS profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 111.7 million pounds or 21.3 pence per share from 202.0 million pounds or 38.5 pence per share in the prior year. The principle reason for the reduction in the current year was that the prior year result was enhanced by recognition of 74.8 million pounds of deferred tax asset on historic capital losses. The 2016 result is also impacted by the continuing unwind of intangible DAC/DIR/PVIF balances.



The Profit before shareholder tax, which takes account of the amortisation of intangible assets and liabilities, was 140.6 million pounds down from 151.3 million pounds last year.



Profit before tax was 486.3 million pounds, up from 174.1 million pounds last year.



The Underlying profit before shareholder tax declined to 163.5 million pounds from the prior year's 163.7 million pounds reflecting an increase in the income from funds under management, offset by the higher expenses, the cost of investment and the other items noted at the start of this statement.



The Operating cash result for the year was 226.0 million pounds, growth of 16%, reflecting the increased annual management fees from the higher funds under management offset by higher expenses.



Net income for the year surged to 11.35 billion pounds from 3.11 billion pounds in the prior year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 20.67 pence per share, up 20%, which brings the full year dividend to 33.0 pence per share, up 18%.



The final dividend for 2016, subject to approval of shareholders at AGM, will be paid on 12 May to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 April. As usual, a Dividend Reinvestment Plan continues to be available for shareholders.



'Looking forward, we entered 2017 with a stronger adviser team, a more diversified investment proposition and a greater need for advice clients can rely on. We remain committed to relationship based advice and believe we are better placed than ever to serve our clients well and for the opportunities that lie ahead,' the company said.



Separately, St. James's Place plc announced that David Bellamy has decided to step down from the Board at the end of 2017 after 26 years as an executive, the last 11 of which he has served as Chief Executive Officer.



Andrew Croft will succeed David as Chief Executive Officer and Craig Gentle, currently Chief Risk Officer, will join the Board as Chief Financial Officer. David will remain with the Group in an advisory capacity and will take on the role of non-executive Chairman of new International operations.



Andrew joined the Company in 1993 and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2004. Having trained as an Accountant with Deloitte Haskins and Sells (now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers) he then worked in the financial services sector. Since joining St. James's Place he has held a number of roles within the Finance department, assuming the role of Finance Director in 2002. He is a Trustee of the St. James's Place Foundation.



Craig Gentle joined St. James's Place in 2016 as Chief Risk Officer. A qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA), Craig was previously a Senior Audit Partner at PwC in London. He has more than 20 years of experience working with listed groups and other large financial services businesses in areas including statutory audit, transaction support and conduct risk.



