

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The KOF Swiss Economic Institute is due to release its leading indicator index for February at 3:00 am ET Tuesday. The index is expected to improve slightly to 102.1 in February, up from 101.7 in January.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded miexd against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the U.S.dollar and the yen.



The franc was worth 1.0665 against the euro, 1.2517 against the pound, 1.0069 against the greenback and 111.56 against the yen as of 2:55 am ET.



