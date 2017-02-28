sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,134 Euro		-0,152
-2,09 %
WKN: 852556 ISIN: GB0001367019 Ticker-Symbol: BLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,193
7,358
09:18
7,23
7,343
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC7,134-2,09 %