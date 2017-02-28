

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In response to recent press speculation, British Land Co plc (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.L) confirmed that the company and its joint venture partner, Oxford Properties, are in advanced talks regarding the possible sale of their interests in the Leadenhall Building.



British Land and Oxford Properties currently own the Leadenhall Building in a 50/50 joint venture.



However, the company added that it was not certain whether these discussions will lead to a sale of the building. The company will make further announcements as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX