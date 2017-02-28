STORDIS will distribute NoviFlow's NoviSwitch forwarding planes with line-rate packet inspection and filtering technology for use in large-scale deployments of SDN, NFV, CORD, 5G and cybersecurity network solutions

NoviFlow Inc., a leading provider of high-performance OpenFlow-based switching and routing solutions, and Stordis GmbH., a premier independent distributor of Open Networking infrastructure and storage solutions, today announce that Stordis has become an authorized distributor of NoviFlow's products in Europe. With this agreement, Stordis will offer to its customers NoviFlow's line of high-performance fully programmable forwarding planes that leverage the advanced packet handling capabilities of network processors to significantly boost throughput, offer enhanced filtering options at line rates up to 100 Gbps, and support for up to 16 million simultaneous flows.

NoviFlow will be demonstrating its NoviSwitch products with live SDN-based security applications at Mobile World Congress 2017, February 27th to March 2nd in Barcelona. We invite all interested parties to come visit us at Stand 7H40.

According to Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO of NoviFlow: "The majority of our customers are Tier 1 Carriers who are deploying our SDN networking solutions in order to modernize their networks. These customers usually go through a process of first trialing competing SDN solutions based on ASIC or X86 technology, and then, when these options fail to adequately provide both programmability and performance, they select NoviFlow solutions which can deliver both in one package. NoviSwitch forwarding planes are the ideal platform for sophisticated applications that can make comprehensive use of a fully programmable forwarding plane running at Ethernet line rates. Our range of NoviSwitches also supports very large table capacities and management features designed to ease large-scale deployments, making NoviFlow's NoviWare the perfect solution for Tier 1 carriers, network infrastructure providers, and enterprises. We are honored to collaborate with such a distinguished partner as STORDIS to expand our mutual business in the European region."

The NoviSwitch linefeatures the NoviWare switching software, NoviFlow's high-performance OpenFlow forwarding plane software for use in mission-critical deployments. NoviWare provides the industry's broadest support of the OpenFlow specification, including all OpenFlow 1.3 and 1.4 actions, instructions and match fields, and key OpenFlow 1.5 features. NoviSwitches leverage the same Network Processors used in expensive network routers to offer switching, routing, tunneling, monitoring, filtering, metering, service chaining, load balancing, time stamping, cybersecurity and other flow-handling capabilities at line-rate, as part of network fabric and at a significantly reduced cost.

Alexander Jeffries, CEO at STORDIS says: NoviFlow's products deliver on the promise of software defined networking by providing a powerful, agile and fully programmable forwarding plane that can support multiple network services such as BGP, MPLS and LDP, service chaining of VNFs for 4G/5G EPC, DPI, Firewalling, Load Balancing, Security, and Network Address Translation. We see our partnership with NoviFlow truly raising the performance and functionality bar in SDN and as a major step forward in the realization of the fully programmable network!"

ABOUT NOVIFLOW

NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance OpenFlow-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.

ABOUT STORDIS

STORDIS is the leading independent distributor of Open Networking Infrastructure and Storage Solutions. For resellers across Europe and beyond, STORDIS offers peerless expertise on combining the next generation of high-performance hardware, together with software defined networking and storage technologies that are built on open source and open standards.

With a strong vertical market focus, STORDIS' six business units provide customers within: Media Broadcast, Telecommunications, Service Providers, Financial Trading, Research and Academia, and the Cyber Security industry, with experienced, specialist technical advice and a real understanding of their business needs.

STORDIS' head office and research center is located in Stuttgart, Germany, with additional sales offices in London and Paris.

