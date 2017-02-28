Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-28 09:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the twelve months of 2016, AB "Grigeo Grigiškes" sales amounted to EUR 57 million, which is by EUR 2.9 million or 5% more than during the twelve months of 2015.



During the same period in question, the Company earned EUR 3.3 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.4 million or 14% more than in the same period last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the Company, if compared with the twelve months of 2015, increased by 11%, respectively: during the twelve months of 2016, EBITDA of the Company was EUR 9.3 million.



During the twelve months of 2016, the Group consisting of AB "Grigeo Grigiškes", UAB "Grigeo Baltwood", AB "Grigeo Klaipedos Kartonas", PAT "Mena Pak" and UAB "Grigeo Recycling" achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 102.5 million.



During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 4.5 million profit before taxes. EBITDA of the Group was EUR 16.1 million.



More information is provided in the interim consolidated report of AB "Grigeo Grigiškes" covering the twelve months of 2016 (see attachments).



Gintautas Pangonis President of AB "Grigeo Grigiškes" (+370-5) 243 58 01



