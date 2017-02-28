TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

TSXV: EOG; AIM: ECO

28 February 2017

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

("Eco Atlantic", "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO, LONDON, UK, February 28, 2017, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V, ECO.LN) ("Eco Atlantic" or "the Company) announces that it has reported its financial and operational results for the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2016, and provides an update on recent corporate achievements and anticipated milestones for H1 2017. The reports are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and will be available on the Company's website via the following link: http://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/financials/.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas +1 (416) 250 1955 Gil Holzman Colin Kinley Alan Friedman Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris Rory Murphy James Bellman Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3463 5000 Alex Walker Jonathan Evans Robert Beenstock Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Eran Zucker Duncan Vasey Lucy Williams Yellow Jersey PR +44 (0) 7768 537 739 Felicity Winkles Harriet Jackson Joe Burgess

