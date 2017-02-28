Data analytics solution to provide Zain deeper insights into its 47 million customers

Flytxt, a fast growing customer data analytics software company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to deploy its Customer Value Management (CVM) solutions for Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa. Flytxt, through its CVM solutions, will deliver deeper customer insights to enhance customer experience and revenue for Zain Group operations.

Duncan Howard, Chief Commercial Officer, Zain Group said, "As a sustainable and innovative digital communications company, we strive to understand our customers better and provide better mobile experience to them through technology. Flytxt is a leading player in Analytics and Omni-Channel experience and we are confident that Flytxt solutions will help us offer more personalised and relevant offers to our 47 million customers."

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt said, "We are delighted to partner with Zain Group in their digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to a strong, long-term partnership with Zain, creating sustained measurable economic impact for them."

The CVM solutions powered by Flytxt flagship product NEON-dX leverage packaged analytics to provide mobile operators with actionable insights that help them take faster decisions across business work flows and touch points. These solutions further enable them to personalise their services to customers and optimally utilise opportunities for enhancing customer lifecycle value.

About Zain Group:

Zain is a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 47 million active customers as of 31 December, 2016. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages 'touch' on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI', through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (stock ticker: ZAIN). We recommend the Investor Community download the "Zain Group Investor Relations" Mobile App. For more please email info@zain.com or visit www.zain.com; www.facebook.com/zain; www.twitter.com/zain; www.youtube.com/zain; www.instagram.com/zaingroup; www.linkedin.com/company/zain

About Flytxt:

Flytxt provides customer data analytics software products and services to enterprises, helping them to accelerate their digital transformation journey and generate sustained measurable economic value. Digital customer engagement and digital services solutions powered by Flytxt help to drive superior customer experience, increase revenues, optimise margins and enhance customer loyalty. The company serves over 100 customers including some of the largest telcos, financial institutions and global brands across 40 countries, analysing data of over 600 million mobile consumers. Flytxt has consistently delivered up to 7% economic impact to its customers with its software products, enabling services, best practices and partner ecosystem. The company has headquarters in The Netherlands, offices in Dubai and India with regional presence in Paris, London, Singapore, Nairobi, and Mexico City. Visit our booth at the Mobile World Congress at Hall 5, Booth 5J76

