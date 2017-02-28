Source: RenewEconomy

The developers claim that Australian energy ministers and regulators are simply unaware that the technology has been deployed at scale around the world, and simply don't appreciate what the technology can do to support the energy transition.

The lament is not a new one, but it got a public airing last week in devastating testimony at the Senate committee inquiry into the resilience of Australia's energy markets.

And it is a particularly hot topic given the political row over blackouts and near-misses in recent months, and the frustration from battery storage developers that regulators have been slow to change rules that favour fossil fuel generators and disadvantage their technology.

Lyon Solar, which hopes to have 350MWh of battery storage in the South Australia market by the end of next financial year, told the inquiry that Australian authorities simply did not understand the potential of battery storage.

"Australia is still quite naive about batteries," Lyon CEO David Green said. "In the discussions we have had with regulators, they were not aware that there were batteries like this are operational in other parts of the world."

That ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...