Idag den 28 augusti 2017 offentliggjorde Nordic Mines AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget inte har tillräckligt med rörelsekapital för att täcka sitt behov under de kommande tre månaderna räknat från rapportdagen. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om väsentlig osäkerhet föreligger om bolagets ekonomiska situation.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera sitt beslut att aktierna i Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN-kod SE0007491105, orderboks-ID 57018) ska observationsnoteras.



Today, on February 28, 2016, Nordic Mines AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company does not have sufficient working capital for the forthcoming three months from the date of the report. The current rules on Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision that the shares in Nordic Mines AB (NOMI, ISIN code SE0007491105, order book ID 57018) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Cecilia Olsson och Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.