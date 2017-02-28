

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nedbank Group Limited, the majority-owned South African banking subsidiary of Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L), reported growth in its headline earnings for fiscal 2016.



For fiscal 2016, Nedbank's headline earnings grew 5.9 percent from last year to 11.465 billion South African Rand.



Excluding the impact of Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI), the company's managed operations grew headline earnings by 16.2 percent to 11.84 billion Rand.



Diluted headline earnings per share increased 4.8 percent to 2 350 cents. Headline earnings per share grew 5.1 percent to 2 400 cents. Excluding ETI, headline earnings per share was up 15.1 percent.



Nedbank's net interest income increased 10.6 percent to 26.426 billion Rand from 23.885 billion Rand last year, driven by growth in average interest-earning banking assets of 7.0 percent and net interest margin expansion to 3.41 percent.



Nedbank said it has declared a final dividend of 630 cents per ordinary share, payable to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016.



