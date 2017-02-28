

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's household consumption grew strongly in January, after a decline in the previous month, on the back on robust spending on energy, figures from INSEE showed Tuesday.



Household consumption rose 0.6 percent month-on-month after a 1 percent slump in December, which was revised from 0.8 percent fall. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.



Spending on energy jumped 5.1 percent following a 2.7 percent decline. The expenditure, especially for heating, was boosted by the coldest month of January since 2010, the agency said.



Expenditure on food grew 0.6 percent, reversing a similar size fall in the previous month. The increase was the first in four months. Spending on manufactured goods fell, led by textiles and clothing as well as durables, especially automobiles.



On a year-on-year basis, consumption grew 1.4 percent in January, slower than the 1.7 percent increase economists had expected.



