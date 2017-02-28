In Week 8 2017, Icelandair Group hf. (The "Company") purchased 11,000,000 of its own shares. The total purchase price is ISK 176,654,401, as detailed below:







Own shares at the beginning of 25,000,000 period Purchased at nominal value in week 8 11,000,000 Total turnover in week 8 176,654,401 Date Time No. of shares Sharepri Turnover No. of own shares after bought ce the transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/2/20 10:16 500,000 16.65 8,325,000 25,500,000 17 21/2/20 11:00 500,000 16.50 8,250,000 26,000,000 17 22/2/20 10:02 1,000,000 16.40 16,400,000 27,000,000 17 22/2/20 10:12 226,000 16.25 3,672,500 27,226,000 17 22/2/20 10:15 774,000 16.20 12,538,800 28,000,000 17 22/2/20 14:55 1,000,000 16.40 16,400,000 29,000,000 17 23/2/20 10:40 1,000,000 16.35 16,350,000 30,000,000 17 23/2/20 12:04 493,500 16.25 8,019,375 30,493,500 17 23/2/20 15:11 506,500 16.15 8,179,975 31,000,000 17 23/2/20 15:13 373,024 16.10 6,005,686 31,373,024 17 23/2/20 15:13 626,976 16.05 10,062,965 32,000,000 17 23/2/20 15:16 1,000,000 15.90 15,900,000 33,000,000 17 24/2/20 09:33 1,000,000 15.60 15,600,000 34,000,000 17 24/2/20 10:40 2,000 15.50 31,000 34,002,000 17 24/2/20 11:22 998,000 15.45 15,419,100 35,000,000 17 24/2/20 13:53 1,000,000 15.50 15,500,000 36,000,000 17 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Prior to the aforementioned share repurchase, the Company owned 25,000,000 of its own shares but now owns 36,000,000 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.72% of the Company's total share capital.



The trade is in accordance with a share repurchase program authorized by the Annual General Meeting on the 10th of March 2016 and has been put in motion according to an announcement published in NASDAQ Iceland on the 20th of February 2017.



Icelandair Group hf. has acquired 11,000,000 of its own shares under the program which corresponds to 0.22% of the total share capital and the total value of repurchased shares amounts to ISK 176,654,401. According to the program, The Company may not purchase more than 114,000,000 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the total share capital. The total consideration for shares under the program shall not exceed ISK 1,700 million. The share repurchase program is valid until September 8th 2017 or until the total allowed amount of shares are purchased by the Company, whichever happens first.



The share repurchase program is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, with later amendments.







For further information, please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO bogi@icelandairgroup.is Tel: +354 665 8801