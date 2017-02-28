A.M. Best has announced it will host its 2017 Insurance Market Briefing-France on Tuesday 28 March in Paris and its 2017 Insurance Market Briefing-Germany on Wednesday 29 March in Cologne.

At the briefings, leading A.M. Best analysts will present on the following topics:

Analysis of Reinsurance Purchasing Trends Within Europe's Major Cedant Groups Leading National Insurers; and

Major Challenges Facing the Insurance Industry the Potential Impact on Credit Quality.

A.M. Best will also present an update on changes to Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) and Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model to be implemented over the next 12 months.

Each programme will also be preceded by a guest keynote presentation.

To register for each event and view the full agenda, please use the following links:

2017 Insurance Market Briefing-France http://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbfrance2017.

2017 Insurance Market Briefing-Germany http://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbgermany2017.

Enquiries can be addressed to events@ambest.com.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2017 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005148/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Charlotte Jackson, +(44) 20 7626 6264

charlotte.jackson@ambest.com