The European management and technology consultancy accelerates its growth in Italy and increases its manufacturing and operations capabilities

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has acquired a manufacturing and operations consulting unit in Italy comprising more than 30 industry experts. This transaction expands the firm's capabilities in production industries and will serve as an enabler for further growth in BearingPoint's Italian practice led by Rabih Hamdan. With this acquisition, the consultancy serves among others all major automotive clients in Europe and further strengthens its offerings in the areas of supply chain, engineering, manufacturing/quality and IT advisory. The new team will be integrated into BearingPoint's Consulting unit, creating a combined force of more than 600 experts focused on production industries. Its know-how is available to clients in Italy and across Europe with immediate effect.

"This acquisition is a fine example of our strategy to integrate smaller, bolt-on teams that can quickly and sustainably expand our capacities and fuel our growth. Our clients will rapidly enjoy the benefits of this addition to our roster," said Peter Mockler, Managing Partner BearingPoint.

"Manufacturing is one of the most important growth segments in our firm-wide strategy as the industry is undergoing major transformations. The acquisition of this experienced team reinforces our operations capabilities, and we are very excited about the growth opportunities it opens up for us in Italy and around the globe," added Matthias Loebich, Global Leader Production Industries BearingPoint.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint consultants understand that the world of business changes constantly and that the resulting complexities demand intelligent and adaptive solutions. Our clients, whether in commercial or financial industries or in government, experience real results when they work with us. We combine industry, operational and technology skills with relevant proprietary and other assets in order to tailor solutions for each client's individual challenges. This adaptive approach is at the heart of our culture and has led to long-standing relationships with many of the world's leading companies and organizations. Our global consulting network of more than 10,000 people serves clients in over 75 countries and engages with them for measurable results and long-lasting success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint https://twitter.com/BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005207/en/

Contacts:

Press contact for BearingPoint:

Alexander Bock, +49 89 540338029

Manager Communications

alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com