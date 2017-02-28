Leading Optoelectronics Fair to Place Spotlight on "Made in China 2025" Vision in September

2 new exhibition zones launching in Southern China's largest Optoelectronic Expo

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The 19th China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE 2017) will be launching 2 new exhibition zones - Lasers Technology and Intelligent Manufacturing, Emerging Display and the continuance of the photonics innovation pavilion to spotlight the "Made in China 2025" vision. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 2,000 exhibitors to showcase the hottest high-tech products such as AR/VR, drones, robots, infrared imaging, fiber sensors, laser cutting machine and biophotonics.

Birth of laser technology and intelligent manufacturing to propel "Made in China 2025"

Under the strong promotion of "Made-in-China 2025" and intelligent manufacturing, there will be a boom in China's laser industry. Numerous new applications will emerge in the market such as laser micro processing, medical laser and laser 3D printing, which will push forward laser technology future development and leads China into laser-processing age.

With strong basis in pearl-river delta, CIOE will launch a specialized sub-expo - "Laser Technology and Intelligent Manufacturing Expo". Expecting over 300 lasers manufacturers and more than 10,000 local and international visitors, latest lasers technologies, new applications and new trends will be showcased within a 10,000 sq. meters exhibition area. Leading brands such as Han's Laser, Chutian, and JPT will exhibit their cutting-edge laser equipment with concurrent conference on how the "Intelligent Manufacturing" will enhance the traditional manufacturing step into an era of "light processing".

Photonics innovations continue as the main highlight of CIOE 2017

In 2016, CIOE presented the first Photonics Innovation Pavilion in China with various special on-site events perfectly integrated into the innovation, industry, capital and talents chain in the photonics world, presenting a "new ecosystem" of the innovative optoelectronics industry. Due to last year's success, CIOE 2017 will continue to illustrate the continued story of the innovations in the Photonics Innovation Pavilion, which includes biophotonics, medical imaging, sensing and detection, photonics manufacturing, IoT, artificial intelligence and optical fiber sensor.

Another new exhibition zone - "Emerging Display Technology Zone" aims at helping the global optoelectronic industry to discover more business possibilities and demands. Focusing on new intelligent technologies including emerging display, wearable device, 3D display, grapheme, AR/VR, holography and flexible display (OLED), this new zone will expect to attract engineers in advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurs who enjoys presenting innovative projects, makers who are looking for partners, and investment companies that seeks business opportunities

About China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) (www.cioe.cn)

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world featuring over 3,200 optoelectronic brands and their latest products in the area of 110,000 sqm at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. There are concurrent specialized expositions focusing on Optical Communications and Sensors, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, LEDs, Emerging Display, Sapphire Technology & Touch Screen and Photonics Innovations.

About UBM Herong (www.ubmherong.com)

CIOE is organzied by Shenzhen UBM Herong Exhibition Co Ltd, a joint venture company of UBM Asia, a wholly owned company of UBM plc. listed on the London Stock Exchange.UBM Herong is able to tap on UBM's extensive global reach and show management expertise to service exhibitors and visitors even better. Its strong bond with companies and professionals in the field of optoelectronics enables it to support the industry's continuous growth and technological development.

