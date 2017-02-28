Long Tall Sally Launches "Taller and Stronger" - an Online Fitness Destination and Activewear Collection Exclusively Designed for Tall Women

NEW YORK and LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Long Tall Sally, the global leader in fashion for tall women, launches "Taller and Stronger" - an innovative, online fitness destination. Anchored by a standout collection of activewear specifically designed for women 5'8" and taller, this campaign offers the best in performance apparel alongside the first exercise and wellness resource for tall women.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160111/320735LOGO )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472312/Long_Tall_Sally.jpg )

The TALLERANDSTRONGER fitness resource was fueled by a new study from Long Tall Sally revealing that 76% of tall women suffer with lower back pain, 63% endure tightness in their shoulders, and 55% have knee pain. Research also showed that 63% of tall women slouch with nearly half of respondents stating that exercise helps improve their posture. And, 57% of tall women stated they would like exercise tips and advice specifically designed for their figures.

"Over half of our respondents reported that it's difficult to find stylish activewear because of their height," adds Camilla Treharne, Creative Director at Long Tall Sally. "Because of that, we wanted to create a collection that looks great, performs even better, and will take our customer from swimming, to pilates, to running a marathon."

Long Tall Sally collaborated with MPG Sport - authority in apparel for active lifestyles - to create a collection specifically tailored for taller women. The new MPG x LTS capsule collection offers workout-wear that fuses fashion, function and the perfect tall fit. In addition, Long Tall Sally also is launching its own label of athleisurewear, offering options for workouts from yoga to swimming. Both collections will be available at longtallsally.com for spring/summer 2017.

Supporting the activewear launch, Long Tall Sally's TALLERANDSTRONGER campaign also features the first exercise program specifically designed for tall women, including:

Fitness videos featuring easy at-home workouts focusing on "hotspots" specific to tall women

Sixteen "gym hacks" for tall women

Advice on nutrition and clean eating

For more information, please visit Long Tall Sally's TALLERANDSTRONGER at http://www.longtallsally.com/taller-and-stronger.

About Long Tall Sally:

Long Tall Sally is the world leader in fashion and footwear for tall women. With 26 retail stores in four countries, each piece is specifically designed for women 5'8" and taller.

@longtallsallyclothing