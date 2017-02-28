Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.



Owners of convertibles in the convertible loan 2011-2017 that expired on February 27, 2017 had the right to demand conversion to newly issued Class C shares in Industrivärden. Consequently, during the month of February, convertibles that were issued in Industrivärden's convertible loan were converted to 2,868,606 newly issued Class C shares.



At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden's articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of February 2017, 100 Class A shares were converted to Class C shares.



Following the convertible and share conversions, the number of votes in the company is 284,887,784. The total number of registered shares in the company is 435,209,877, of which 268,185,330 are Class A shares and 167,024,547 are Class C shares.







Stockholm, February 28, 2017



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



