Valmet: Valmet to supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands. With the rebuilt paper machine 6 (PM 6), Sappi will be able to improve the existing graphical board products and move into producing high quality solid bleached board (SBB) and folding box board (FBB) grades. Today PM 6 is producing coated woodfree (CWF) paper grades. The start-up of the rebuilt machine is scheduled for early 2018.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter 2017 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"All the technical ideas were tested in pilot conditions at our Paper Technology Centers (http://www.valmet.com/industries-we-serve/board-and-paper/technology-center/). With the results from the pilot trials and in close partnership, Sappi and Valmet were able to develop a new concept for Sappi Maastricht - a concept with some unique solutions", says Sales Manager Kari Sorsa from Valmet.

Signing the contract. Back row from the left Marco Duschak (Valmet), Iiro Luostarinen (Sappi), Kari Sorsa (Valmet), Peter Pijpers (Sappi), front row from the left Rob de Koning (Sappi), Marko Oinonen (Valmet) and Peter Loubele (Sappi)

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the PM 6 will include a new type of OptiFlo headbox (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/headbox/) and OptiCalender Metal Belt (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/calendering/metal-belt-calendering/) calender. With the headbox, an optimal sheet structure with improved paper properties can be achieved.

The calender ordered by Sappi Maastricht will be the ninth OptiCalender Metal Belt to be supplied by Valmet. With this unique technology, bulk of the produced board can be increased significantly. The surface smoothness, topography and printability of the calendered end products are excellent.

PM 6 will be producing graphical board, SBB and FBB in the basis weight range of 220-450 g/m². The mill has a total capacity of 280,000 tonnes/year.

Information about the customer Sappi Europe

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Sappi Europe is the leading European producer and supplier of coated fine paper, packaging and specialty papers. In Europe the company has seven mills, 14 sales offices and 5,100 employees.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Robert Mohr, Vice President, Sales, Central Europe, Valmet, +49 173 3080 534

Marko Oinonen, General Manager, Contracts and Customer Relations, Paper mills, Valmet tel. +358 50 562 7240

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Sappi Maastricht signing the contract (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2082190/784583.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

