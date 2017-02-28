Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's hybrid straddle carriers to support DP World Antwerp Gateway to reach its environmental and efficiency goals

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 11 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is pleased to announce an order for eight Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers from DP World, a leading global operator of marine and inland terminals. The machines will operate at the company's Antwerp Gateway terminal in Belgium. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2017 first quarter order intake, with delivery scheduled for quarter three, 2017.

DP World is committed to minimising impacts of its business to the environment. One of the objectives of the companies' "Our World, Our Future" programme is to better manage natural resources and emissions. The new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers will be a significant factor in meeting this goal. With hybrid technology, the fuel consumption of the straddle carrier can decrease up to 40 percent and the annual CO2 emissions by over 50 tons per unit compared to traditional machines. In addition the hybrid start/stop function will provide lowest noise emissions in the market.

Jef Lambregts, Technical Manager at DP World Antwerp Gateway: "Kalmar's hybrid straddle carriers offer significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, meaning they perfectly complement our environmental goals. These new machines will help us take a big step forward in terms of minimising the terminal's environmental impact and improving the energy efficiency of our operations."

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects at Kalmar: "We are delighted that DP World once again chose our solution to their Antwerp Gateway terminal. Our hybrid straddle carriers can help the customer reach their ambitious environmental goals and at the same time boost efficiency of container moves at the terminal."

The maintenance-free regenerative energy system of the Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers converts braking and spreader-lowering energy into electrical power and stores it in a state-of-the-art on-board battery system. The straddle carriers feature industry leading stability, safety, and manoeuvrability features such as active stability control as a standard, enhancing the performance of the operations.

Kalmar and DP World have a long and distinguished relationship, with the Antwerp Gateway container terminal already operating six Kalmar STS cranes and 18 Kalmar straddle carriers.



Further information for the press:

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar, tero.kokko@kalmarglobal.com (mailto:tero.kokko@kalmarglobal.com)

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com (mailto:maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com)



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com (http://www.kalmarglobal.com/)

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com/)





