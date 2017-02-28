ATOS: Atos launches Hoox for business, ultra-secure telephony solution for professionals

Paris, Barcelona, 28 February 2017 - Atos, through its technological brand Bull, announces Hoox for business, the first solution to offer secured communications across the entire communication chain: including smartphone, applications and infrastructure. Fully designed and maintained by Atos, Hoox for business ensures complete protection of confidential and strategic data for all professionals in the private and public sector. Secure communication is a growing industry concern and this solution enables individuals to communicate in a secure environment in compliance with current regulations.

Combining privacy with an intuitive user experience, Hoox for business is a complete solution ensuring the security of mobile professionals across applications, device and infrastructure. It includes a new range of ultra-secure smartphones, specific features dedicated to mobile professionals, as well as services to manage and authenticate applications.

Built-in secure communication tools including a unique conference function

Communication tools are integrated into native applications. Intuitive and easy-to-use, the solution ensures complete professional efficiency through the secure use of all the essential features of a smartphone as well as additional functions tailored for collaborative use: multiple-user voice conferencing, group instant messaging and voicemail are all secured.

A communication infrastructure integrating an application store for ultimate security

The communication infrastructure of Hoox for business contains a private application store for each organization. This space allows to share business as well as mainstream applications, all of which are pre-tested by Atos. This ensures that organizations can rest assured that the applications used by their employees are secure.

A completely refreshed range of smartphones

New Android-based Hoox smartphones cover the uses of the most demanding users. Thanks to the end-to-end security of the solution (terminal, USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, communications, data, and applications) Hoox for business provides comprehensive protection against interception and intrusion, even if the smartphone is lost or stolen.

Hoox for business is secured and maintained by Atos' European experts. It is available in 'as a service' mode and 'on premise' mode in order to provide total sovereignty of the organization's data.

About Hoox secure communications solutions

Since 2012, international organizations, as well as clients in the defense and private sectors have been using our Hoox range of natively secure smartphones. Relying on Atos' expertise in hardware and software security, encryption and authentication, Hoox solutions meet the specific requirements in these sectors, with for example a range of 'NATO RESTRICTED' solutions.

Hoox for business solutions are available today.

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

