Stockholm, February 28, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in IRLAB Therapeutics AB's shares (short name: IRLAB A) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. IRLAB Therapeutics belongs to the health care sector and is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



IRLAB Therapeutics is a drug discovery and development company providing novel treatments for disorders of the brain. The company is engaged in programmes targeting core dysfunctions in Parkinson's disease and dementias. IRLAB Therapeutics has identified, and is currently engaged in clinical development of, two novel compounds aimed at offering improved clinical benefit for patients with Parkinson's disease. IRLAB Therapeutics was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.



"It is very satisfying that our company and new share issue met with so much interest among both current and new shareholders," said Nicholas Waters, CEO of IRLAB Therapeutics. "We are now looking forward, with confidence, to the implementation of our two Phase II clinical program for IRLAB's original projects with the drug candidates IRL752 and IRL790."



"We welcome IRLAB Therapeutics to Nasdaq First North Premier," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "IRLAB Therapeutics operates in an important and promising field, and we look forward to supporting them for many years to come."



IRLAB Therapeutics AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables clients to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,800 listed companies with a market value of $10.1 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617644