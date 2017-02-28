PKC Group Plc Press release 28 February 2017 11.05 a.m.







PKC's sale of electronics business is completed







PKC Group announced on 27 January 2017 that it divests 100% of PKC Electronics Oy shares to Enics, one of the biggest Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) provider in the world focusing on industrial electronic. The requirements of closing have been fulfilled and the closing will become effective and ownership and control will transfer on 28 February 2017.











PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.