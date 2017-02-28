Earnix Hosts First Xperts Analytics Hackathon

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

70 data scientists from 25 insurance companies competed in the day-long learning event.

Earnix, a provider of predictive analytics solutions for the financial services industry, completed its first Xperts Analytics Hackathon, which was held at The Trampery in London yesterday. Using the competitive format of a traditional hackathon, teams of insurance data scientists competed in a day-long simulation using the Earnix Analytics Platform. The winning team had to outfox the rest of the pack by finding the most balanced pricing decisions, taking into consideration short- and long-term results.

The Xperts Analytics Hackathon brought together a community of industry practitioners and Earnix experts for an exclusive peer-to-peer learning experience, applying best practices in predictive analytics to the complex pricing decisions used in the insurance industry. Throughout the day, participants had hands-on exposure to some of the latest analytics technologies available, including new Machine Learning techniques.

Commenting on the event, Reuven Shnaps, Earnix Chief Analytics Officer said: "The Xperts Analytics Hackathon was a wonderful experience for all participants. Our clients sharpened their predictive modeling skills, and were exposed to new advanced Machine Learning techniques. They learned from each other and were able to see the results of their decisions in the fast-paced simulation of the real-world competitive marketplace. They learned first-hand how the technology is able to speed up analytics-based decision making".

