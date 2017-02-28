MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 27 February 2017, Mr Sheppard sold 428,905 shares in Manchester & London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, MrSheppard's holding in the Company has decreased to 12,172,923 ordinary shares, representing 56.53% of the share capital.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Mark Sheppard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR (Investment Manager) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc b) LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each





ISIN: GB0002258472 b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 305.00p 428,905 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price

N/A e) Date of the transaction

27 February 2017 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For enquiries:

James Poole

Capita Asset Services

0344 3911 926

28 February 2017