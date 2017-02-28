INTRALOT Signs 10-year Contract With Idaho Lottery

ATHENS, Greece, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRALOT Inc, a subsidiary of INTRALOT Group in the United States, announces the signing of the contract with the Idaho Lottery, after an open and highly competitive bidding process which was completed in December 2016 to provide Lottery Gaming System services for the Idaho Lottery.The contract is for a ten-year period starting October 1, 2017, through September 30, 2027, with an option to extend for up to a maximum of two additional five-year terms. INTRALOT has been supplying the Idaho Lottery with Gaming systems services since 2007.

The contract value for the initial term is estimated at USD 60m and provides for a secure central gaming system capable of delivering, managing, and accounting for all current in-state and multi-state Draw Games, inventory control and logistics for the full complement of Scratch Games, and other related services.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said: "We are very pleased to initiate a new era of cooperation with INTRALOT following a competitive selection process. Our aim is to work together with our partner to further modernize the Idaho Lottery and improve our ability to serve our players and our beneficiaries, Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund."

Mr. Nikos Nikolakopoulos, Interim CEO of INTRALOT Inc. and INTRALOT Group COO, stated: "We are really honoured to seal today the agreement with Idaho Lottery, allowing us to continue to provide to one of our most valuable customers our leading gaming solutions. I would like to personally thank the Idaho Lottery Management Team for their trust. Our experienced US team will closely cooperate with the Lottery team in the new period to help the Lottery meet its goals for responsible growth and stronger returns for good causes."

INTRALOT, a public listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 55 regulated jurisdictions around the globe. With €1.91 billion turnover and a global workforce of more than 5,200 employees in 2015. INTRALOT is an innovation - driven corporation focusing its product development on the customer experience. The company is uniquely positioned to offer to lottery and gaming organizations across geographies market-tested solutions and retail operational expertise. Through the use of a dynamic and omni-channel approach, INTRALOT offers an integrated portfolio of best-in-class gaming systems and product solutions & services addressing all gaming verticals (Lottery, Betting, Interactive, VLT). Players can enjoy a seamless and personalized experience through exciting games and premium content across multiple delivery channels, both retail and interactive. INTRALOT has been awarded with the prestigious WLA Responsible Gaming Framework Certification by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its global lottery operations.

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides a variety of entertaining games featuring Powerball, Mega Millions, Scratch Games[TM], and PullTabs with a high degree of integrity to maximize the dividend for Idaho public schools and the permanent building fund. Since their inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has sold over $3.1 billion in products, awarded over $1.9 billion in prizes to players, returned $186.5 million in retail commissions, and distributed $744 million in Lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and the Permanent Building Fund. Currently, the Idaho Lottery operates 1,063 retail terminals, 319 full-service self-activated vending machines, 60 self-service machines for draw games only, and 540 electronic jackpot signs at 1,041 retail locations in 173 towns and cities across the Gem State.

