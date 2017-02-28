Shore Excursions Group, the largest and most established cruise excursion company in the USA, has recently announced their intention to launch the brand on the UK market and further expand their international reach.

The company offers over 5,000 excursions and tours in more than 500 destinations to complement both ocean and river cruise itineraries. The destinations featured include: Mediterranean; Rest of Europe; Caribbean; Alaska; USA; Mexico; South America; Australia; New Zealand; Asia and the Arabian Gulf.

Owned by seasoned cruise travel executives Brad Miller and Michael Bonner, the company was established in the USA in 2009. The joint owners are known for their extensive executive level experience across many sectors within the travel industry, namely with high profile brands such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Viking River Cruises and leading luxury travel company Abercrombie and Kent.

With their combined expertise, their focus has been to build a company that offers the most sophisticated technologically advanced shore excursion booking system for travel agents, with the provision of automated marketing support tools, generous commission levels, multi-currency payment facilities, connectivity via third party booking platforms and an exceptional array of touring options.

Key features include

The best in class user friendly technology

user friendly technology Extensive range of worldwide tour excursion options

Benefit of River Cruise touring options

Quality product at lower prices than cruise lines

No minimum group sizes

Guaranteed Return to Ship

Money back price guarantee

24/7 emergency hotline for travellers

"Over the past 8 years we have continued to invest in the Shore Excursions Group brand. We have a financially secure and technologically advanced model that has enabled us to establish long standing relationships with the vast majority of leading US cruise retailers," said Brad Miller, co-owner.

"The UK is a leading force in the global cruise arena. The market has enjoyed considerable growth in recent years, we believe this will continue. The Shore Excursions Group has already received a considerable amount of interest from the UK and we now believe the timing is right to enter the market to capitalise on existing partnerships and work with agents to help them grow their cruise business and optimise this incremental source of revenue."

Shore Excursions Group will be totally trade focused, with a dedicated UK reservation unit, Freephone contact number for agents, together with localized support for agent contact and training.

The development of the Shore Excursions brand in the UK will be steered by former Silversea UK/ME Senior Vice President Trudy Redfern. Trudy is well known in the agent community and has an extensive network of industry contacts, together with a highly successful track record of cruise and tour operator business development.

To see more of Shore Excursions Group's selection of worldwide excursions, visit: www.ShoreExcursionsGroup.co.uk

To register as an agent, in the first instance simply contact: tredfern@shoreex.com

