ITL Limited Rebrands to ITL Health Group to Unify Divisions under a Global Brand

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ITL Limited (ASX:ITD), an innovative global medical technology company, supplier and strategic partner that provides innovative products and solutions to healthcare markets and empowers individual health management, formally announces its rebrand to ITL Health Group (ITL).

The name change is part of the Company's unified global rebranding plan and is supported by the launch of an integrated corporate website, ITLHealthGroup.com. ITL's new brand and website encompass the Company's four divisions which are ITL BioMedical, ITL Healthcare, ITL Clinical and MyHealthTest that serve both human and animal healthcare markets.

The rebrand and new website support the Company's brand promise, Innovating to Make Life EasierTM., by aligning the separate divisions within ITL's global brand. The change will bring greater accessibility, clarity and direction to the Company's mission of providing innovative products and solutions to healthcare markets worldwide.

Bill Mobbs, ITL's Executive Chairman, commented "Upon experiencing rapid growth and the continuous evolving of our business, we undertook a strategic rebrand and are pleased to introduce ITL Health Group."

This strategic initiative aims to provide a comprehensive company overview for shareholders, customers and strategic partners. The website will act as a central hub for information including a company wide product catalogue, investor and shareholder data, a corporate directory, and charters and policies.

Bill Mobbs continued "The intention of the rebrand was to achieve our vision of becoming a world leader in providing products and solutions to healthcare markets and empowering individual health management."

About ITL Health Group

ITL (ASX:ITD) is an innovative global medical technology company made up of four divisions: ITL BioMedical, ITL Healthcare, ITL Clinical and MyHealthTest. Holding an IP portfolio of 48 patents and selling into 55 countries, ITL creates and manufacturers leading edge medical devices for the clinical, blood banking and laboratory markets and is a growing provider of specialist ancillary products for the blood culture testing market.

