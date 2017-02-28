Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Number of shares in Klövern as of 28 February 2017

After conversion of 3,573,279 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of February the total number of shares in Klövern as of 28 February 2017 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 74,787,201 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 841,206,779 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.
Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of outstanding votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 160,552,278.9.
For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se (mailto:lars.norrby@klovern.se)
Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in Swedish growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).
This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 CET on 28 February 2017.
