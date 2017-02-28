AECI LTD - Statement re Results Presentation

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE

ISIN: ZAE000000220

('AECI' or 'the Company')

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be made at 12:00 today, 28 February 2017, in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. A link to an audio recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 February 2017

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)