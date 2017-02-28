sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,522 Euro		+0,173
+2,35 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.02.2017 | 11:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI LTD - Statement re Results Presentation

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE
ISIN: ZAE000000220
('AECI' or 'the Company')

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be made at 12:00 today, 28 February 2017, in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. A link to an audio recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 February 2017

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire