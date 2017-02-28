Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Biomedical Sensors Market Growth, Trends Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

The Europe Biomedical Sensors market is estimated at $3.87 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 5.18% over the period 2015-2020. The near future will bring biomedical sensors that are adaptable to the genetic formulation of each individual. These sensors can be set to trigger alerts when unpredictable readings are enlisted, screen the existence of toxic agents in the blood, or empower drug directly into the circulatory system. These Sensors are set to find its demand in the healthcare industry.

The Biomedical Sensors are driven by the increased demand in the hazardous environments, utilization in situations resulting natural disasters, increased demand in healthcare sector for diabetic and heart patients, and embedded monitoring of the patients. The advancement in technology has made possible to build a Biomedical Sensor using Nano and Micro technology making it tiny, robust, smart and cost-effective. The early detection of irregularities in the health status of the patients will contribute to the better quality of life.

Even though Biomedical Sensors are playing a major role in life saving situation, it is facing certain challenges such as patient's safety and comfort due to strong electromagnetic fields, transferring energy from external to internal parts with high efficiency and high data rates, limited computation and data storage, and ultra-low power consumption. France is the highest contributor to Biomedical Sensors market in European region followed by UK and Germany whereas UK is showing the highest growth rate in this region.

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles over 10 leading suppliers of Europe Biomedical Sensors Market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are Zephyr Technology Corp, Entra Health Systems, FISO Technologies Inc, Lumasense Technologies, Neoptix and Others.

