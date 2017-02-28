Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

2. Reason for the notification State

Yes/No An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the

acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Change top shares in issue figure

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Lazard Asset Management LLC 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Bank of New York, Inc. - Global Custody

Bank of New York, Inc. - Dir Personal

JP Morgan Chase - Swift

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust 5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed

or reached if different) 27 February 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified : 28 February 2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Decrease from 10% to 9%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

if possible using the ISIN CODE Situation previous to

the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering

transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights

Number

of

shares Number of voting

rights Percentage of voting

rights Direct

Indirect

Direct Indirect GB0032273343 1,433,593 1,408,455 9.868%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the instrument

is exercised/converted % of voting

rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument Exercise price Expiration date Exercise / Conversion period Number of voting

rights instrument refers to % of voting rights Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights % of voting rights 1,408,455 9.868%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are

effectively held, if applicable:



Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.

Proxy Voting:





10. Name of the proxy holder: N/A 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: