Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Opens



HONG KONG, Feb 28, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show opened today and continues through 4 March at the AsiaWorld-Expo. This fourth edition of the show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), welcomes more than 1,900 exhibitors from 39 countries and regions to showcase raw jewellery materials including quality diamonds, precious gems, semi-precious stones and exquisite pearls.On Thursday (2 March), the 34th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will begin its five-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The International Jewellery Show, which is dedicated to finished jewellery products, along with the International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, feature a total of about 4,480 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions, forming the world's largest jewellery marketplace for sourcing and networking."The outlook for the jewellery industry is positive, based on signs of recovery in the United States economy while emerging markets such as the Chinese mainland and ASEAN are displaying a sustained demand for jewellery," Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said. "However, with fierce competition in the market, jewellery manufacturers and retailers have to stay ahead of the curve by seeking out the best suppliers and keeping up with market trends by understanding the latest materials, technological advancements and the needs of buyers and consumers. Our fairs are designed to address these issues."- Quality diamonds and gems from around the globe -Dedicated zones facilitate convenient sourcing of various product categories. The Hall of Fine Diamonds gathers top-of-the-range diamond suppliers from around the world showcasing high carat and top quality diamonds. Exhibitors include Dharam Creations (Booth no.: 2-L24), Kiran (Booth no.: 2-K02) and Novel Collection (Booth no.: 2-R02) from Hong Kong, NIMESH GEMS (Booth no.: 2-T10) and Venus Jewel (Booth no.: 2-R08) from India, SwissDiam (Booth no.: 2-Q06) from Switzerland, Kristall (Booth no.: 2-S21) from Russia, Gemstar (Booth no.: 2-T17) from Israel and DBS Diamond (Booth no.: 2-S12) from the US. Treasures of Nature features a variety of precious gemstones. As well as popular emeralds, rubies and opals, rarer precious stones such as Ceylon pink sapphires, light red spinels and Paraiba gems are also on show. Treasures of Ocean presents natural precious pearls that offer top quality and value. The Rough Stones & Minerals zone, which was launched last year, returns to present unpolished and uncut precious stones and gems to buyers.Aside from product zones, 22 group pavilions including Australia, Brazil, the Chinese mainland, Colombia, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the US showcase different jewellery raw materials. Prominent jewellery trade organisations have also set up their own pavilions, including Antwerp World Diamond Centre, International Colored Gemstone Association and Tanzanite Foundation.- One-stop platform for buying missions -The HKTDC organised more than 110 buying missions comprising over 7,400 buyers from some 70 countries and regions. Aside from gaining insights into the latest products and sourcing opportunities worldwide, buyers can also participate in seminars under a variety of themes. GIA experts are invited to introduce natural IIa diamonds, while a buyer forum will analyse the opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative. Exhibitors and buyers will be able to exchange ideas while appreciating exquisite gems. Business matching services are also provided for buyers to meet with potential suppliers to enhance sourcing efficiency.- International Jewellery Show opens Thursday -The 34th edition of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will kick off at the HKCEC on 2 March. The show is set to offer finished jewellery products, including elite jewellery collections, premier brands, antique jewellery as well as new designer brands etc. The synergy between the two shows will generate more effective and convenient business exchanges among raw material suppliers and finished jewellery brands.The International Jewellery Show will provide a diverse sourcing opportunity, featuring the Hall of Fame devoted to the elegance of popular brands; Hall of Extraordinary with rare and top-tier jewellery pieces; Design Galleria that showcases innovative creations; World of Glamour spotlighting Hong Kong-based exhibitors; as well as Treasures of Craftsmanship where jewellery and art converge.A number of networking receptions will also be organised during the International Jewellery Show. Events include the Gala Dinner on the first day (2 March) sponsored by Tanzanite Foundation, where invited guests will enjoy a menu prepared by Chef Robert Fontana, ASEAN Chairman of Disciples Escoffier International Asia, while appreciating jewellery parades and other performances. The culinary and visual pleasure will surely enrich the night already full of networking opportunities. During the fair period, jewellery parades will allow buyers to examine selected items from exhibitors. Themed seminars will furnish industry players with the latest product trends, market information and technological advancements.During the concurrent fair period a free shuttle bus service will be provided between AsiaWorld-Expo (Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show) and downtown areas (including HKCEC). Fair Websites:HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: http://www.hktdc.com/hkjewelleryshowHKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: http://www.hktdc.com/hkdgpshow 