Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for Motions to Be Included in the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 5/2017

Copenhagen, 28 February 2017

Proposals for Motions to Be Included

in the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S will take place on 26 April 2017.



Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in writing. Requests must be received no later than 14 March 2017.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.com (mailto:investor@st-group.com) or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sydmarken 42, 2860 Soeborg, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual General Meeting".

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152

or kaspar.bach@st-group.com.

For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand@st-group.com.

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually. Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco categories. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets. Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Creme, La Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns. As at 31 December 2015, the Group employed approx. 8,100 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com.





