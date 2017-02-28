

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the 'Company') announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 26 November 2009), the Company allotted 198,854 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the 'New Ordinary shares') in the capital of the Company on 28 February 2017. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 97.44p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share.



Of the 198,854 New Ordinary shares allotted on 28 February 2017, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 101,279 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 March 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 97,575 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 8 March 2017. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.



Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 28 February 2017 consists of 56,278,471 Ordinary shares of which 6,256,443 shares are held in treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 50,022,028 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Vikash Hansrani Albion Ventures LLP



28 February 2017



Tel: 020 7601 1850



LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720



