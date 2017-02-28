Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SRJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to a news release dated February 17, 2017, it is now fully listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Management had received numerous requests from European shareholders, other individuals and prospective institutional European investors to list the Company's shares to trade on their local market.

James Nelson, CEO of Spearmint states, "Having attained a German listing enables Spearmint to vastly increase its global audience. The German marketplace is one the world's largest exchanges. In 2017 the German markets have seen incredibly active trading of Canadian junior mining companies listed in Germany, and we feel it makes sense to for Spearmints shares to trade on this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investors."

Spearmint also wishes to announce that further to the news release dated February 27, 2017, the shares in the agreement have a deemed value of $0.05.

