Fire Trucks Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.41 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalfire trucks marketis projected to reach USD 7.41 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for fire trucks owing to rising penetration in application segments, including residential & commercial, enterprises & airports, and military, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growing infrastructure in the developing countries including India, China, South Korea coupled with increasing awareness regarding fire safety is expected to drive the demand for fire trucks over the next eight years. The demand in enterprises and airports for fire apparatus and increasing governmental regulations towards ensuring fire safety compliance is expected to be a contributing factor for market growth across the globe.

The market consists of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distribution channels, and end user applications. The companies including Alexis Fire Equipment Co. and Xuzhou Handler Special Vehicle Co. Ltd. procure raw materials such as chassis and metal sheets required for manufacturing of fire trucks from the local suppliers, as it saves transportation costs. However, few companies including Gimaex International and Albert Ziegler GmbH purchase trucks instead of chassis from established truck manufacturers such as MAN and Scania, install the components and fire equipment, and sell them to the fire departments.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Residential & commercial application accounted for over 40% of the overall fire trucks market. Growing global population and resultant surge in building & construction activities have led the government to enforce stringent fire safety regulations across all sectors. This resulted in a significant increase in demand for fire trucks and is expected to drive market growth significantly over the forecast period.

China demand for fire truck was valued at over USD 650 million in 2015. High production capacity coupled with inexpensive labor are expected to be the driving forces for rising demand and supply for fire trucks in the country. In addition, growing application in manufacturing sector and residential sector is expected to aid market growth in China .

accounted for a large share of the market, and is expected to witness significant growth, growing at over 6% over the forecast period. Large number of fire stations and stringent regulations regarding fire safety are expected to be the key factors for market growth in the region. The market in Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%. Product innovation, coupled with technological advancements in the industry, is expected to be the drivers of the EMEA market. However, high import prices are expected to restrain fire trucks market growth in Middle East & Africa .

, & (EMEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%. Product innovation, coupled with technological advancements in the industry, is expected to be the drivers of the EMEA market. However, high import prices are expected to restrain fire trucks market growth in & . Key players in the industry include Rosenbauer International AG, Oshkosh Corporation and Magirus GmbH. Auxiliary Power Unit is an idle-reduction technology designed by Rosenbauer International AG, specifically for use on fire apparatus; this is expected to save operating costs of endusers by a huge margin.

Grand View Research has segmented the fire trucks market on the basis of application and region:

Fire Trucks Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2024) Residential & Commercial Enterprises & Airports Military Others

Fire Trucks Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2024) China North America Europe , Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Asia Pacific Rest of the World



