Largest Global Air Traffic Management Event Attracts Aviation Leaders

MADRID, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Register now forWorld ATM Congress 2017, the world's largest air traffic management (ATM) exhibition, opening on the morning of 7 March at IFEMA, Feria deMadrid. The event will bring together aviation leaders from over 130 countries, including high-ranking regulators and officials; CEOs of airports, airlines, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs); trade associations; and leaders of commercial companies that provide products and services to the aviation industry. The event runs through 9 March.

World ATM Congress is on track to exceed last year's 7,175 registrants, and includes:

Air traffic controllers and representatives from air traffic control and ATM service providers, airports, airlines, governments, armed forces, NGOs, manufacturers, suppliers, and more.

Over 80 ANSPs.

A record-breaking 230 exhibitors, including 25 new exhibitors.

Five education theatres with over120 presentations, including product demonstrations and launches, panel discussions, and exploration of recent trends and developments from nearly 100 leading organisations across various segments of aviation.

The award-winning World ATM Congress, now in its fifth year, is produced by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) in partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA). The theme of theConference isAdapting to Change in ATM - Creating the Right Culture. Four sessions over two mornings explore how best to facilitate desired change in this complex environment. It will start with an airline view - not just of the airline requirements but how the airline business has coped with and facilitated major changes and how it is seeking to respond to geopolitical changes and events. The Conference will then look at achieving better performance across sectors and at how to collaborate more effectively between multiple stakeholders. It will take a fresh look at a specific example of the challenges of change in ATM - how to integrate remotely piloted aircraft systems and drones safely into and alongside airspace.

World ATM Congress 2017 will also play host to several events, including the IHS Jane's ATC Awards and the Single European Sky (SES) European Commission Awards on 7 March, as well as several press events throughout the three days.

For more information about World ATM Congress 2017, please visitwww.worldatmcongress.org. Online registration runs through the event. On-site registration is available at no additional cost.

