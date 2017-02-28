

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K shares fluctuated in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors waited for the key speech from U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day amid expectations he will unveil plans for overhauling the tax code and health-care system.



Meanwhile, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg told the Treasury Select Committee that she didn't think there was a culture of group think at the Bank.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,253 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Engineering group GKN soared 6 percent after it beat forecasts with a 12 percent jump in full-year pre-tax profit.



Meggitt shares soared as much as 11 percent. The engineering firm specializing in aerospace equipment lifted its full-year dividend after reporting a rise in full-year adjusted profits.



British Land shares rose over 1 percent. The property development & investment firm and its joint venture partner, Oxford Properties, are in advanced talks regarding the possible sale of their interests in the Leadenhall Building.



Taylor Wimpey shares gained half a percent. The housebuilder saw its 2016 pretax profits before exceptional items rise by 21 percent, benefiting from a 'resilient' U.K. housing market.



Miners were broadly lower, with BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Anglo American falling between half a percent and 1.5 percent.



Precious metal miner Fresnillo tumbled 2 percent after lowering its gold production targets for 2017.



Food chain Greggs lost 3 percent on reporting muted growth in its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit and warning it is facing increased inflationary pressures.



Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com plummeted 4.5 percent after its 2016 results showed a decline in gross margins.



