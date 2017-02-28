First A350 Delivery to a French Carrier

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Airbus A350-900 to Air Caraïbes, the first of three new A350 aircraft deliveries on long-term lease from AerCap's order book with Airbus. The aircraft was transferred to the French carrier at a ceremony in the Airbus Delivery Centre in Toulouse, attended by Philip Scruggs, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, Jean-Paul Dubreuil, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Air Caraïbes, and Marc Rochet, Chairman of the Managing Board of Air Caraïbes, amongst other delegates. A second A350-900 aircraft is scheduled for delivery to Air Caraïbes in March 2017.

AerCap has one of the largest Airbus A350 XWB portfolios with a total of twenty-nine owned and on order, delivering through 2019.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, "AerCap is proud to deliver the first A350 aircraft to Air Caraïbes. Air Caraïbes will be the first French airline to operate the A350. The aircraft will offer Air Caraïbes greater capacity, increased range and superior operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Air Caraïbes."

Air Caraïbes' Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jean-Paul Dubreuil said, "We have been working with AerCap, and previously with ILFC, for over 14 years. They helped us launch our first transatlantic services in 2003 and 2004, by providing two Airbus A330 aircraft, on lease agreements. Our decision to invest in the A350 XWB was down to the competitive positions provided by AerCap."

About Air Caraïbes

As a scheduled French airline and specialist in the Caribbean, Air Caraïbes employs close to 900 people. In 2016, the subsidiary company of the Dubreuil Group, transported 1,395,000 passengers. Air Caraïbes operates flights from Paris Orly South to Guadeloupe (Pointe-à-Pitre), Martinique (Fort-de-France), French Guyana (Cayenne), Haiti (Port-au-Prince), Saint-Martin (Juliana), the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo and Punta Cana in code-share with French Blue for this destination), the Bahamas and Cuba (Havana and Santiago de Cuba). The airline has also set up the schedules of its regional network so as to offer passengers from mainland France fast connections to all its Caribbean destinations. More information: www.aircaraibes.com.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2016, 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005896/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

For Media: Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com

or

For Investors: Brian Canniffe, +353 1 418 0461

Head of Investor Relations

bcanniffe@aercap.com