OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is pleased to announce the renaming of the association's nonprofit foundation as The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation in honor of his nearly four decades of service to the organization and his upcoming retirement.

DeWitt founded the HARVEST Education Foundation in 1995.To date, the 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $304,000 in financial aid to 569 students some of whom are pursuing an education in the recreational vehicle or campground, manufactured and modular homes or the self-storage industries.

"Renaming the scholarship was the least we could do to honor the vision and passion Tim feels for this industry," said Bill Sheffer, who became executive director of MMH/RVCA and Self-Storage Association of Michigan after DeWitt retired in 2016. "Due to his creating the HARVEST Education Foundation, he has encouraged fresh interest in the RV and campground industries."

Students awarded the scholarships will be attending colleges across the state -- from Cedarville University to Michigan State University to Grand Valley State University. MARVAC is now accepting applications for the 2017/2018 scholarship. Last year, 14 college-bound students were recipients of a 2016/2017 HARVEST Education scholarship. The college scholarships were valued between $750 and $1,000. Applications for scholarships for the 2017/2018 academic year are now being accepted.

"It was only fitting that the scholarship be renamed for Tim, considering all he has done for the industry," said Ken Monicatti, founder of All Seasons Communications, which manages the nonprofit program. Monicatti was an original proponent of the HARVEST idea when DeWitt first proposed it, 22 years ago. "He should be proud of what he has accomplished with this program."

For more information on how to apply for a 2017 Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation scholarship, call Kristen Keller at All Season Communications at 586.752.638.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

Contact:

Gretchen A. Monette

All Seasons Communications

Email: gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

Phone: 586.752.6381