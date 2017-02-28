GSMA-compliant solution enables dynamic access to multiple mobile networks on a single SIM

UROS - Uni-fi Roaming Solutions, the leading global Roaming Solution provider, and iBasis, a KPN company, have collaborated to be the first to remotely provision a user subscription in a mobile hotspot device. The new global mobile access technology allows the UROS' Goodspeed mobile hotspots, Goodspeed Roaming-enabled smartphones and many other connected UROS IoT devices, to update to a selected local mobile operator subscription automatically as users travel across borders, all using a single SIM. The solution uses eSIM technology developed by the GSMA in cooperation with Operator Groups, leading SIM providers and OEMs.

UROS has its own patented IoT platform which is capable of monitoring and provisioning connected devices in real time to facilitate selection of the most appropriate connectivity. "We believe that combining the standardized eSIM technology with our IoT platform provides the most advanced and reliable solution for our corporate and mobile operator customers. The eSIM solution will be available in smartphones and Goodspeed mobile hotspot devices as well as future IoT devices globally. The new ZTE V8 Lite smartphone with Goodspeed Roaming is an example of a product leveraging this new solution," says Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, CEO of UROS Ltd.

"iBasis is committed to collaborating with innovators like UROS to bring to market new solutions that generate new revenue for the mobile ecosystem and improve consumers' ability to communicate globally," says Feddo Hazewindus, CEO of iBasis. "As the Internet of Things emerges, we're very pleased to be working with companies like UROS in supporting their solutions globally and adding value to our IPX-based community of Operators and CSPs."

The solution is based on the GSMA's embedded SIM (eSIM) specification for machine to machine (M2M) connections. The standard provides a de-facto mechanism for remote "over the air" provisioning of an initial operator subscription, and the subsequent change of subscription from one operator to another. The standard is currently used to solve end-user challenges including initial provisioning of a device, profile update during device life time and profile update based on device location. Standardized technology ensures the security and reliability of the solution for all the players in the ecosystem. UROS and iBasis are associate members of GSMA.

About UROS

UROS Uni-fi Roaming Solutions offers global Roaming and IoT solutions for mobile operators, corporates and consumers. UROS' bill shock free services Smartphones, Apps and Goodspeed 4G mobile Wi-Fi, are provisioned by the unique M2M platform providing global connectivity via eSIM ecosystem. Headquartered in Finland, UROS was recently named the fastest growing company in Finland and among the most promising Telecom suppliers in the world. For more information on UROS visit uros.com.

About iBasis

A wholly-owned KPN company, iBasis is a leading international provider of communications services for mobile operators, communications service providers and carriers. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Global IPX Mobile Services (SS7 and Diameter signaling and GRX/S8 and LTE roaming), Global Data Services for the Internet of Things (data access, remote SIM provisioning and network level data processing) and international voice termination. Find out more about iBasis at www.ibasis.com.

