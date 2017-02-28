Bisnode Partners With Provenir To Deliver Next Generation Risk Decisioning Solutions

NEW YORKand STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bisnode, pioneering Smart Data to enable customers to make smart decisions, announces a partnership with Provenir, a provider of global real-time, risk decisioning solutions. The collaboration paves the way for innovative, real-time risk decisioning services for European businesses.

In search of growth and cost efficiency, companies in Europe seek solutions to optimize their credit risk processes. Agile solutions that can respond quickly to rapid and on-going business and regulatory changes are vital. Bisnode has a long history in delivering decision-making platforms to help businesses automate processes and make data-driven decisions. The partnership with Provenir empowers the next generation of solutions, using the Provenir Risk Analytics and Decisioning Platform.

"We are committed to providing the best information management, data analytics and risk solutions to our clients," said Anders Borg, Chief Strategy Officer of Bisnode. Borg continues, "The Bisnode partnership with Provenir is a strategic initiative which will enable us to build more flexible, scalable and integrated solutions. This will provide business users the ability to create, change and implement data sources, business rules and risk models within minutes. It is the latest example of how we at Bisnode are committed to providing an improved customer experience with automated risk decisioning."

Provenir helps companies implement innovative business processes which improve customer experience and accelerate time to market. The Provenir solution simplifies the collection and enrichment of structured and unstructured data, enabling data and risk analytics to be performed in real-time.

"We're very excited to partner with Bisnode and support their plans for automated risk decisions and analytics within their portfolio of client offerings," said Paul Thomas, Managing Director, Provenir. "Provenir's risk decisioning platform is model, data and technology agnostic, making it highly flexible for Bisnode's purposes. We're looking forward to working together to deliver great solutions to Bisnode's customer base."

About Provenir

Provenir makes risk analytics faster and simpler for financial institutions. Our Provenir risk analytics and decisioning platform is a powerful orchestration hub that can listen to any channel, integrate with any data service and operationalize any analytic model. We help clients process more applications with greater efficiency and increase sales conversions with instant, real-time risk decisioning, serving clients across a broad range of financial verticals including consumer, commercial, cards, payments, ecommerce and auto financing. Provenir is headquartered in North America and has operations in Europe and Asia. For more information please visit www.provenir.com.

About Bisnode

Bisnode is a leading European Data & Analytics company. We help companies to find and manage their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. We do that by pioneering Smart Data to enable our customers to make Smart Decisions. We employ 2,400 people in 18 countries and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

