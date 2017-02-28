PANDORA Awarded Best International Campaign at the CIPR insidestory Awards 2017

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jewellery manufacturer PANDORA has been named as a winner for Best International Campaign at the 2017 CIPR insidestory Awards.

PANDORA's international campaign was initiated to support the launch of a brand new digital workplace solution to enable global connectivity for 21,500 employees worldwide, which was designed by digital consultancy BrightStarr.

PANDORA was recognised by CIPR Inside, the chartered body of Chartered Institute of Public Relations dedicated to internal communication and employee engagement, for its outstanding efforts to introduce and train global users on the new intranet solution, named INFORA. This involved the core intranet team travelling to meet and train employees from PANDORA's key locations including USA, Canada, Brazil, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, Australia, Thailand, Dubai, France, Germany and Italy.

International training sessions were supported by a comprehensive internal marketing campaign which included on-site go-live celebrations and intranet 'troops' present at many offices promoting INFORA by handing out gift bags and merchandise.

In addition, life-size standees of three intranet cartoon characters representing communication, collaboration, and sharing were arranged in every office globally, with their iconography consistently represented across the entire campaign, reminding users of the core benefits of the new intranet.

"We're really proud to receive the CIPR Award for Best International Campaign in London, in recognition of our high-paced but thorough worldwide roll-out and adoption of our new intranet and global digital workplace." said Morten Dal, Global Intranet Manager, PANDORA. "Creative marketing and sustained training and adoption efforts are really key to a successful implementation and business value."

This award marks a momentous time for PANDORA, as the intranet team prepares to conclude its international on-boarding campaign in the UK on February 28th. The positive business impact of the campaign is already clear, with a 90% increase in global users with over 57 countries active on the new intranet. With over 8,000 unique monthly visitors, and an 85% increase in visits to local and global news pages, INFORA has achieved its goal of enabling global connectivity.

"We're thrilled to see one of our clients receive recognition for the outstanding work it has achieved with its digital workplace" said Paul Jackson, Managing Director, BrightStarr. "We look forward to our continuing relationship with PANDORA, working with the team to grow and adapt the solution to ensure continued adoption."

About BrightStarr

Brightstarr is an award winning technology consultancy that has been working with clients to build digital workplaces, platforms and tools on Microsoft technology for over ten years. As a globally recognized Microsoft Gold Partner, it is regularly singled out for incorporating cutting-edge design and technical excellence into all customer engagements. For more information, please visit www.brightstarr.com/.

About PANDORA

PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through approximately 8,100 points of sale, including more than 2,100 concept stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 21,500 people worldwide of whom approximately 12,400 are located in Gemopolis, Thailand, where the company manufactures its jewellery. For more information, please visitwww.pandoragroup.com.

