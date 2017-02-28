Helsinki, 2017-02-28 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AKTIA REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE BANK PLC HAS BEEN MERGED INTO AKTIA BANK PLC



Aktia Bank plc's fully owned subsidiary, Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank, has today (28 February 2017) been merged with Aktia Bank plc. This has previously been communicated in a Stock Exchange Release dated 8 October 2015.



Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank has ceased to exist as a separate legal entity and its assets and liabilities have been transferred to Aktia Bank plc.







