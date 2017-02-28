Metsä Group Annual Financial Report 28 February 2017 at 1 pm EET



Metsä Group has published its 2016 Financial Statements and Annual Brochure for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2016 in English and Finnish. The Financial Statements consists of the report of the board of directors, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration statement. The Sustainability Report has been published in English.



Financial Statements, Annual Brochure and Sustainability Report are available on Group's website at www.metsagroup.com. Printed versions of the reports can be ordered from the website www.metsagroup.com from 20 March 2017 onwards.



METSÄ GROUP



For further information, please contact: Juha Laine, SVP, Communications, Metsä Group, tel. +358 10 465 4541







www.metsagroup.com



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



Follow Metsä Group: Twitter LinkedIn Facebook YouTube Instagram Slideshare Issuu



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617694