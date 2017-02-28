Metsä Board Corporation Annual Financial Report 28 February 2017 at 1 pm EET



Metsä Board Corporation, part of Metsä Group, has published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2016 in English and Finnish. The Annual Report consists of the annual review, the financial statements, the auditors' report, the corporate governance statement and the salary and remuneration statement.



The Annual Report is available on company's website at www.metsaboard.com. Printed versions of the report can be ordered from the company website www.metsaboard.com/orderpublications from 20 March 2017 onwards.



In addition, Metsä Group's annual brochure and financial statements in English and Finnish as well as Sustainability Report in English have been published. These are available on Metsä Group's website at www.metsagroup.com.







Katri Sundström, VP, Investor relations, katri.sundstrom@metsagroup.com, tel. +358 400 976 333



Marjo Halonen, VP, Communications, marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com, tel. +358 50 598 7046







Metsä Board is a leading European producer of folding boxboards and white linerboards made from fresh fibres. Its lightweight paperboards are developed as the perfect fit for consumer goods, retail-ready and food service packaging. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



