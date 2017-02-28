FOURTH QUARTER: CONTINUED ORGANIC GROWTH FOR THE GROUP



Borås, Sweden, 2017-02-28 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth quarter (October 2016 - December 2016)



-- Net Sales amounted to SEK 137.7 million (138.2), excluding exchange rate fluctuations net sales increased 1.3%. -- EBITDA amounted to SEK 30.3 million (26.0), reaching an EBITDA-margin of 22.0% (18.8). -- EBITDA was charged with nonrecurring costs of SEK 0.6 million (0.4). Accordingly adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 30.9 million (26.4), reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5% (19.1). -- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 26.0 million (21.7), reaching an adjusted EBITA margin of 18.9% (15.7%). -- During the fourth quarter the board decided to make an impairment of goodwill of SEK 202 million which impacted operating profit. The Goodwill value in the consolidated balance sheet at after the impairment amounts to SEK 330.7 (532.7) million.



Year to end (January 2016 - December 2016)



-- Net Sales amounted to SEK 518.5 million (528.4), down 1.9% compared with the preceding year. Excluding exchange rate fluctuations net sales increased 0.9%. -- EBITDA amounted to SEK 71.6 million (77.1), reaching an EBITDA-margin of 13.8% (14.6). -- EBITDA was charged with nonrecurring costs of SEK 4.2 million (0.4). Accordingly adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 75.8 million (77.5), reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.6% (14.7). -- Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 55.8 million (55.1), reaching an adjusted EBITA margin of 10.8% (10.4%).







FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN SUMMARY 3 months 12 months Oct-Dec Jan-Dec SEK million 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------- Net Sales 137.7 138.2 518.5 528.4 Reported EBITDA 30.3 26.0 71.6 77.1 Adj. EBITDA 30.9 26.4 75.8 77.5 Reported EBITA 25.4 21.3 51.6 54.7 Adj. EBITA 26.0 21.7 55.8 55.1 Operating profit / Reported EBIT -179.0 18.8 -160.1 44.7 Operating profit /EBIT (excl impairment) 23.0 18.8 41.9 44.7 Reported EBITDA margin 22.0% 18.8% 13.8% 14.6% Adj. EBITDA margin 22.5% 19.1% 14.6% 14.7% Reported EBITA margin 18.4% 15.4% 10.0% 10.4% Adj. EBITA margin 18.9% 15.7% 10.8% 10.4% Operating profit (excluding impairment) 16.7% 13.6% 8.1% 8.5%







Borås, February 28, 2017.







The Board of Directors















Further information Olle Svensk, President and CEO. Esko Österbacka, CFO. WA WallVision AB Ryssnäsgatan 8 PO Box 1 SE-501 13 Borås, Sweden www.wallvision.se +43 33 23 64 00



