

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery store chain Trader Joe's has voluntarily recalled three of the brand's unsweetened apple sauce products, because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the jars.



The recalled products include Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold in all stores. The company has about 460 stores in nearly 40 states.



The privately held company also recalled All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold only in 13 specific states. These include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.



Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar and customers can find the 'Best Before' date stamped on top of the lid. All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce's best before date is December 16, 2018, First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce's date is August 08, 2018 and that of Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce's date is October 06, 2018.



According to a statement from Manzana Products Co., Inc., which produces the Trader Joe's product, the products were recalled after Trader Joe's received customer reports of glass found in some of these products.



Trader Joe's said all potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed. The company also asked the affected customers to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX