

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were fluctuating on Tuesday as lower industrial metals prices weighed on commodity shares and investors waited to hear from U.S. President Donald Trump about his plans for pro-business policies including tax reform, health care and infrastructure spending.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 369.69 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower at a two-week low the previous day.



France's CAC 40 index was also moving up slightly, while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower in choppy trade.



British engineering group GKN soared 6 percent after it beat forecasts with a 12 percent jump in full-year pre-tax profit.



Meggitt shares soared as much as 11 percent. The engineering firm specializing in aerospace equipment lifted its full-year dividend after reporting a rise in full-year adjusted profits.



Thales shares rallied 2 percent. The French technology firm raised its dividend after reporting a rise in 2016 operating profit.



Miners were broadly lower, with BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Anglo American falling between half a percent and 1.5 percent in London.



Precious metal miner Fresnillo tumbled 2 percent after lowering its gold production targets for 2017.



Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com plummeted 4.5 percent after its 2016 results showed a decline in gross margins.



German steelmaker Salzgitter tumbled 2.5 percent. The company forecast an increase in sales and profit this year, but warned the outlook was subject to unforeseeable influences including selling and input prices and exchange rates.



In economic releases, France's household consumption rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in January after a 1 percent slump in December, which was revised from 0.8 percent fall, figures from Insess showed. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.



French consumer price inflation unexpectedly eased to 1.2 percent in February from 1.3 percent in January, while GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter as estimated earlier on January 31, driven by consumption and investment.



U.S. reports on fourth quarter GDP, home prices, consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity are slated for release later in the day.



