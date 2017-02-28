

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth slowed in the final three months of 2016, as public expenditure and investments declined, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.2 percent year-on-year following a 0.7 percent growth in the third quarter, which was revised up from 0.4 percent.



Growth was driven mainly by private consumption and, foreign trade and gross fixed capital formation also contributed positively.



For the full year 2016, growth was 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX